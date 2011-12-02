BANGALORE Dec 2 Road frieght and transport services provider Transport Corp of India has dropped its plans to raise funds via a share sale to instituional investors, a top official said on Friday.

The company was planning a QIP (qualified instituional placement) to raise funds to acquire telecom and retail firms in the specialised logistics space, Vineet Agarwal, joint managing director, told Reuters.

However, the firm had to drop its plans as it failed to find a proper fit, he added. (Reporting by Arjun Kashyap; Editing by Harish Nambiar)