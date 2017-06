MUMBAI Dec 13 The Indian rupee sank to a record low of 53.21 per dollar on Tuesday on worries Europe's debt crisis could exacerbate the growth slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy.

At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 53.15/18, after falling 1.53 percent on Monday to 52.84/85.

During trade on Monday it had hit 52.87 after India's industrial output index for October plunged 5.1 percent from the same month a year earlier, far worse than expected. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)