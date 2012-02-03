MUMBAI, Feb 3 Seven Indian states plan to raise at least 64.30 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) via 10-year loans on Feb. 7, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: State Notified Amount (bln rupees) Andhra Pradesh 10.00 Gujarat 15.00 HimachalPradesh 1.80 Karnataka 15.00 Kerala 5.00 Punjab 2.50 Tamil Nadu* 15.00 Total 64.30 * Govt of Tamil Nadu has the option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 3 billion rupees. ($1=48.7 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)