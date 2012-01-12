MUMBAI Jan 12 India's December inflation rate will indicate what action the central bank may take at its Jan. 24 policy review, the top economic adviser to the prime minister said on Thursday.

"It largely depends upon the decline in inflation we will see in the December numbers," C. Rangarajan, chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council told CNBC-TV18.

He said that the economy was likely to grow at 7 percent or a little more in the current fiscal year that ends March 31. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)