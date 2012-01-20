March 22 Twelve Indian states will raise
at least 109.61 billion rupees via 10-year state development
loans on Jan. 24, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
The details of the auctions are as follows:
State Notified
Amount (Rs. billion)
Bihar 12.81
Haryana 7.5
Himachal Pradesh 2.5
Karnataka 12.5
Kerala 13.8
Madhya Pradesh 15
Maharashtra 20
Meghalaya 0.5
Punjab 2.5
Tamil Nadu* 12.
Tripura 0.5
West Bengal 10
Total 109.61
* Government of Tamil Nadu has the option to retain additional
subscription up to a maximum of 3 billion rupees.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)