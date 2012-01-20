March 22 Twelve Indian states will raise at least 109.61 billion rupees via 10-year state development loans on Jan. 24, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The details of the auctions are as follows: State Notified Amount (Rs. billion) Bihar 12.81 Haryana 7.5 Himachal Pradesh 2.5 Karnataka 12.5 Kerala 13.8 Madhya Pradesh 15 Maharashtra 20 Meghalaya 0.5 Punjab 2.5 Tamil Nadu* 12. Tripura 0.5 West Bengal 10 Total 109.61 * Government of Tamil Nadu has the option to retain additional subscription up to a maximum of 3 billion rupees. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)