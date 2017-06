MUMBAI May 11 India stocks and the rupee extended falls on Friday after factory output unexpectedly contracted in March from a year earlier, though any further declines may be capped given traders usually do not usually put too much stock on the volatile data.

The benchmark stock index extended its fall to 0.9 percent, while the rupee also fell to an intraday low of 53.61 to the dollar.

The 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 8.54 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)