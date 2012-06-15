MUMBAI, June 15 Five Indian states will raise at least 39.50 billion rupees ($713 million) via 10-year loans on June 19, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: State Notified Amount (in bln rupees) Andhra Pradesh 7.5 Jharkhand 2 Haryana 8 Tamil Nadu* 7 Uttar Pradesh 15 Total 39.50 * Tamil Nadu has an option to raise an additional 1.50 billion rupees. ($1=55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)