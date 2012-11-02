MUMBAI, Nov 2 * India cbank says receives 218 bids for 157.57 bln rupees at 2026 bond auction * Accepts 126 bids for 69.84 bln rupees at 2026 bond auction * Partial allotment of 2.8 pct on 9 bids at 2026 bond auction * Accepts all 9 non-competitive bids for 156.3 mln rupees at 2026 bond auction * For more details on auction see:, (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)