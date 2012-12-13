BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in non-banking finance companies gain after Reserve Bank of India's unveils draft guidelines for capital in the sector that are seen less stringent than feared. * RBI wants non-bank lenders to set aside more capital for lending in stock and real estate sectors and to improve the quality of liquid assets they hold to reduce systemic risk from the sector. * RBI also proposes to raise Tier I capital requirements across the sector to a lower level than market participants had anticipated. * L&T Finance Holdings gains 0.8 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services is up 0.9 percent, while LIC Housing Finance gains 0.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net; suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com /; suvashree.dchoudhury.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.