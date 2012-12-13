* Shares in non-banking finance companies gain after Reserve Bank of India's unveils draft guidelines for capital in the sector that are seen less stringent than feared. * RBI wants non-bank lenders to set aside more capital for lending in stock and real estate sectors and to improve the quality of liquid assets they hold to reduce systemic risk from the sector. * RBI also proposes to raise Tier I capital requirements across the sector to a lower level than market participants had anticipated. * L&T Finance Holdings gains 0.8 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services is up 0.9 percent, while LIC Housing Finance gains 0.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net; suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com /; suvashree.dchoudhury.reuters.com@reuters.net)