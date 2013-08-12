BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
Aug 12 State Bank of India expects its standalone net interest margin in the financial year ending in March 2014 to be in the range of 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent, its Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Monday.
The bank's standalone net interest margin was at 3.44 percent in the quarter ended June.
The bank earlier reported a second consecutive drop in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, on worsening asset quality, higher operating expenses and muted growth in interest income. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year Further company coverage:
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.