Aug 12 State Bank of India expects its standalone net interest margin in the financial year ending in March 2014 to be in the range of 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent, its Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Monday.

The bank's standalone net interest margin was at 3.44 percent in the quarter ended June.

The bank earlier reported a second consecutive drop in quarterly net profit, missing estimates, on worsening asset quality, higher operating expenses and muted growth in interest income. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)