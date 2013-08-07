* India cbank accepts full 120 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) at treasury bills auction * Yield on 91-day T-bills at 10.9185 pct vs 11.2573 pct last week * Yield on 364-day T-bills at 9.8810 pct vs 10.4649 pct two weeks ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day T-bills at 97.35 rupees * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day T-bills at 91.03 rupees * For a poll on T-bills, see: ($1=61 rupees)