* India raises 140 billion rupees at bond auction - cbank

* India cbank: cut-off price for 7.28 percent 2019 bond at 93.03 rupees, yield at 8.9477 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 percent 2027 bond at 92.40 rupees, yield at 9.2550 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 9.20 percent 2030 bond at 99.65 rupees, yield at 9.2389 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 89.82 rupees, yield at 9.3209 percent; fully sold

