* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.04 rupee per 100 rupees for 2019 bonds

* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0695 rupee per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds

* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.11 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds

* RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.15 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds