UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* India cbank raises 100 billion rupees at bond auction * India cbank: Cut-off price for 8.12 percent 2020 bond at 95.46 rupees, yield at 9.0205 percent; fully sold * India cbank: Cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2023 bond at 100.65 rupees, yield at 8.7264 percent; fully sold * India cbank: Cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 92.70 rupees, yield at 9.1454 percent; fully sold * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see:
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Enhancement of work order to INR 2.09 billion for construction of Assam Hills Medical College & Research Institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: