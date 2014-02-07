* India cbank raises 100 billion rupees at bond auction * India cbank: Cut-off price for 8.12 percent 2020 bond at 95.46 rupees, yield at 9.0205 percent; fully sold * India cbank: Cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2023 bond at 100.65 rupees, yield at 8.7264 percent; fully sold * India cbank: Cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 92.70 rupees, yield at 9.1454 percent; fully sold * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: