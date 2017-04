* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.9807 percent versus 8.8969 percent last week and versus polled median of 8.90 percent * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.9689 percent versus 8.6722 percent two weeks ago and versus polled median of 8.95 percent * India sells 70 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.81 rupees * India sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 91.79 rupees (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)