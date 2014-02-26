MUMBAI Feb 26 India's policy interest rate is
appropriately set, said central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan,
who has raised rates three times by a combined 75 basis points
since September despite economic growth at a decade low.
"Rather than administer shock therapy to a weak economy, the
RBI prefers to disinflate over time rather than abruptly, while
being prepared to do what is necessary if the economy deviates
from the projected inflation path," Rajan said in a speech on
Wednesday.
Rajan warned against waiting to act until inflation
expectations become entrenched, but also said the Reserve Bank
of India would overlook temporary spikes in inflation.
"In other words, the monetary policy committee will not put
on blinkers and see just the inflation number," he said.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing
by Tony Munroe)