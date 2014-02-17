BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
* Shares in DLF Ltd, India's top real estate developer, fall 0.7 percent after its December-quarter net profit lagged estimates when adjusted for 1.92 billion rupees of tax credit. * Consolidated net profit fell 49 percent to 1.45 billion rupees ($23 million) from 2.85 billion rupees a year earlier. * Morgan Stanley downgrades the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" and reduces its price target to 125 rupees from 152 rupees, citing weak pipeline of older projects and slow pre-sales in FY13-FY14.
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago