BRIEF-Panasonic Carbon India recommends dividend of 10 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share
Aug 10 Power Grid Corp Of India
* June quarter net profit 13.7 billion rupees
* June qtr total income from operations 47.2 billion rupees
* Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share