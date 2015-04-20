EM ASIA FX-Asian currencies nudge lower on hawkish Fed; Philippine peso climbs

(Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan May 4 Most Asian currencies fell modestly on Thursday as the dollar retained gains made after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish policy statement. At the end of its two-day meeting, the Fed kept its benchmark interest rate steady, as expected, but downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth and emphasised the strength of the labour market, a sign it was still on track for two more rate increases this year. The central