May 22 (Reuters) -

* Eid Parry India ltd says A. Vellayan is stepping down as chairman of the company.

* Eid parry India says Vellayan stepped down consequent to interim order of SEBI purporting to link him with alleged insider trading by certain individuals in Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd shares.

* Eid Parry India says Vellayan will continue to be a member of the board of the company. Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1cRQr0w] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Himank Sharma)