BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share
April 30 Bharti Airtel Ltd :
Cuts national roaming tariffs
Incoming call rates reduced up to 40 percent
Outgoing local call rates cut up to 20 percent on roaming
Outgoing inter circle call rates reduced up to 23 percent
Local SMS rates cut up to 75 percent
SMS inter circle rates cut up to 74 percent
Local SMS rates cut up to 75 percent

SMS inter circle rates cut up to 74 percent
March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago