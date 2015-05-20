May 20 India's Tata Steel Ltd

* Exec says steel demand in Europe is expected to grow a bit slow, at maybe 1.8 percent for the year

* Exec says fiscal 2016 looks like another tough year for Europe

* Exec says expects margin pressure due to China to continue in Europe in 2016 fiscal

* Exec says discussions with Klesch are still ongoing and hope to see a final picture emerging in the next few months Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui)