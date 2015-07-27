July 27 (Reuters) -

* India's disinvestment secy says once the consultation on govt report starts concerns on P-notes will settle down

* India's disinvestment secy says no wrong cue should be taken by anybody over report on P-notes

* India's disinvestment secy says received bids worth 37.47 billion rupees for PFC share sale

* India's disinvestment secy says share sale through ETF to be sent for SEBI approval

* India's disinvestment secy says disinvestment target for 2015/16 is an ambitious target (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)