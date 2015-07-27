BRIEF-Corporate Courier and Cargo approves issuance of 1.2 mln shares to Hem Exim
* Approves issuance of 1.2 million shares at premium of INR 4.50 per share to Hem Exim Pl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 27 (Reuters) -
* India's disinvestment secy says once the consultation on govt report starts concerns on P-notes will settle down
* India's disinvestment secy says no wrong cue should be taken by anybody over report on P-notes
* India's disinvestment secy says received bids worth 37.47 billion rupees for PFC share sale
* India's disinvestment secy says share sale through ETF to be sent for SEBI approval
* India's disinvestment secy says disinvestment target for 2015/16 is an ambitious target (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)
* March quarter net profit 59.8 million rupees versus profit97.2 million rupees year ago