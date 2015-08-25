BRIEF-India's Orient Cement March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 165.2 million rupees versus 184.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 25 (Reuters) -
* India's Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance says gets FIPB approval to increase Tokio Marine's stake in co to 49 pct
* India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board says Tokio Marine to invest up to 5.4 billion rupees for raising stake in Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction