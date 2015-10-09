Oct 9 (Reuters) -

* Tata Steel registered hot metal production of 2.66 million tonnes in Q2

* Tata steel says Q2 hot metal production up 3 pct y-o-y

* Tata steel says crude steel production was 2.51 million tonnes in Q2, up 11 pct y-o-y

* Tata steel says saleable steel production increased by 9 pct y-o-y in Q2 to 2.41 million tonnes

* Tata steel says deliveries were 2.33 million tonnes in Q2, up 11 pct y-o-y