UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
July 9 Reserve Bank of India says: * Prior nod of RBI needed for any takeover of any non-bank finance company which may or may not lead to change in management - cbank * Prior nod needed for change in shareholding of NBFC that would result in acquisition of 26 percent or more of paid-up equity - cbank * Prior nod needed for any change in more than 30 pct of directors in NBFC excluding independent directors - cbank * For detailed circular, see: (bit.ly/1Cr64bd) (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury and Himank Sharma)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)