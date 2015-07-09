July 9 Reserve Bank of India says: * Prior nod of RBI needed for any takeover of any non-bank finance company which may or may not lead to change in management - cbank * Prior nod needed for change in shareholding of NBFC that would result in acquisition of 26 percent or more of paid-up equity - cbank * Prior nod needed for any change in more than 30 pct of directors in NBFC excluding independent directors - cbank * For detailed circular, see: (bit.ly/1Cr64bd) (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury and Himank Sharma)