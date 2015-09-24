BRIEF-L&T Technology Services March-qtr net profit falls
* March quarter net profit 931 million rupees versus profit 1.14 billion rupees year ago
Sept 24 India Cenbank: Banks Will Be Allowed To Offer Partial Credit Enhancement Only In Form Of A Non
* India cenbank: to allow banks to provide partial credit enhancement to bonds issued by corporates for funding all types of projects
* India cenbank: banks will be allowed to offer partial credit enhancement only in form of a non-funded irrevocable contingent line of credit Further company coverage: [ID:nI8N0VT01P ]
* March quarter net profit 931 million rupees versus profit 1.14 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 46.6 million rupees versus profit 98.5 million rupees year ago