US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
March 4 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank buys 7.59 percent 2016 bonds, 8.07 percent 2017 bonds, 7.80 percent 2021 bonds in switch with government
* India cenbank issues 7.68 percent 2023 bonds, 7.35 percent 2024 bonds in switch with govt
* Source text from RBI website: (bit.ly/21MoJqk) (Reporting by Thomson Reuters data team)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)