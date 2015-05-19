US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 19 Tata Motors Ltd
* Says price of new version of Nano to start at 199,000 rupees ($3,127.21) ex-showroom delhi
* Says various variants to be priced between 199,000 rupees and 289,000 rupees Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.6350 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)