May 19 Tata Motors Ltd

* Says price of new version of Nano to start at 199,000 rupees ($3,127.21) ex-showroom delhi

* Says various variants to be priced between 199,000 rupees and 289,000 rupees Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.6350 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Nivedita Bhattacharjee)