US STOCKS-Wall Street loses oomph but Apple crosses $800-billion mark
* Indexes end: Dow -0.17 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.29 pct (Updates to close)
May 20 India:
* Renault CEO Ghosn says: new car Kwid will be big contributor to growth in India, emerging markets
* Renault CEO Ghosn says: new car Kwid pricing to start at 300,000 rupees ($4,701.46) ex-showroom
* Renault CEO Ghosn says: deep level of local resources used, India not an easy market
* Renault India exec says: 157 outlets at present; to double outlets to 280 outlets by end of next year ($1 = 63.8100 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Sandhya Ravishankar in CHENNAI)
NEW YORK, May 9 The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday after edging up to an intra-day record high for the second straight session, while Apple became the first ever U.S. company to close with a market capitalization above $800 billion.