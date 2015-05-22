May 22 State Bank Of India

* Exec says: has restructuring pipeline of 26.25 billion rupees

* Exec says: sees loan growth at 13-14 percent going forward

* Exec says: stress on loans is lessening

* Exec says: giving individual attention to troubled large loan accounts

* Exec says: will try to keep net interest margins at around 3.5 percent

* Exec says: has seen exposure to iron and steel sector go up in Q4, but to good companies

* Exec says: doesn't have direct exposure to coal mining

* Exec says: not yet decided on instrument, exact timing of 150 billion rupees capital-raising plan

* Exec says: power, iron and steel are also sectors of concern

* Exec says: no urgency on merging associate banks Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, Sujoy Dhar and Swati Bhat)