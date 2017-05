May 29 Indian Oil Corp

* Exec says bought LNG cargo from Excelerate for June delivery

* Exec says plans to invest 105.40 billion rupees in 2015/16 versus 143.14 billion rupees last year

* Exec says to buy 3 MTPA LNG from planned 5 MTPA LNG plant at Dhamra

* Exec says signed a 20 year deal to annually buy 0.7 million tonne LNG from a U.S. Project

* Exec says expects delivery of LNG from Cameron LNG project in US from Q1 2018

* Exec says expects FY16 fuel demand to grow by 5 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI)