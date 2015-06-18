US STOCKS-Wall St falls as losses in bank stocks drag
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
June 18 Cisco Systems Inc
* Outgoing CEO Chambers says achieving 5 percent of total revenues from India in five years 'seems like a reality now'
* Currently the company's revenues from India stand at about 2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.05 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)