US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Comey's sacking
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
June 22 India's Bharti Enterprises Chairman Says
* Tying up with Softbank on renewable energy project
* Renewable project will be majority controlled by Softbank, Bharti, Foxconn to be minority partners
* Japan's Softbank Corp CEO Son says in last 9 months have invested $1 billion in India
* Japan's Softbank's Son says says to invest roughly $20 billion for 20 GW minimum commitment into solar projects
* Son says looking at manufacturing solar equipment here in India
* Son says Foxconn will help with planned solar equipment manufacturing
* India's Bharti Enterprises Chairman says Manoj Kohli will be executive chairman of JV
* Son says we are open to any location for project, talking to several states
* Son says Softbank leading JV, but $20 billion investment will come from both companies
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director