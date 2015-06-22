June 22 India's Bharti Enterprises Chairman Says

* Tying up with Softbank on renewable energy project

* Renewable project will be majority controlled by Softbank, Bharti, Foxconn to be minority partners

* Japan's Softbank Corp CEO Son says in last 9 months have invested $1 billion in India

* Japan's Softbank's Son says says to invest roughly $20 billion for 20 GW minimum commitment into solar projects

* Son says looking at manufacturing solar equipment here in India

* Son says Foxconn will help with planned solar equipment manufacturing

* India's Bharti Enterprises Chairman says Manoj Kohli will be executive chairman of JV

* Son says we are open to any location for project, talking to several states

* Son says Softbank leading JV, but $20 billion investment will come from both companies Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI)