June 29 (Reuters) -

* National Payments Corp India says to enter into partnership with Japan's JCB international Co Ltd for payment cards

* National Payments Corp India says pact will allow Japan's JCB cards to be accepted on NPCI network

* National Payments Corp India says partnership also includes issuance and global acceptance of rupay/jcb international cards through JCB network (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)