BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
June 29 (Reuters) -
* National Payments Corp of India exec says in talks to add 50 more banks as equity share holders (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago