US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
July 3 * India cbank sets cut-off for 7.68 percent 2023 bonds at 98.15 rupees-dealers * India cbank sets cut-off for 7.72 percent 2025 bonds at 99.42 rupees - dealers * India cbank sets cut-off for 8.24 percent 2033 bonds at 101.26 rupees - dealers * India cbank sets cut-off for 8.13 percent 2045 bonds at 100.43 rupees - dealers (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Savio Shetty; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)