BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
* India Axis Bank exec says sold assets worth 18.5 billion rupees to ARCs in Q2
* India Axis Bank exec sees NIM at well above 3.5 percent for current fiscal year (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago