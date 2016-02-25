Feb 25 (Reuters) -

* India cbank says partially modifies/clarifies prudential guidelines on revitalising stressed assets in the economy

* India cbank says revised guidelines will be applicable prospectively

* India cbank says banks should consider using SDR only in cases where change in ownership is likely to improve the economic value of the loan asset

* India cbank says for SDR cases "in no case should the current management be allowed to continue without the representatives of banks on the board of the company"

* India cbank says in SDR cases asset classification benefit will be available to the lenders provided they divest a minimum of 26 percent of the shares of the co to new promoters within 18 months Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1KNw4lC (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)