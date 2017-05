April 19 (Reuters) -

* India's Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd says IPO to open on April 28, close on May 2

* Ujjivan Financial Services IPO to include sale of new shares worth up to 3.58 billion rupees - filing

* Shareholders including IFC to sell some Stake in Ujjivan Financial Services IPO - filing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)