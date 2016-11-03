US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 3 India's Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd says:
* Cuts home loan rate by up to 15 bps, effective Nov. 4 The new loan rates are as follows |--------------------+---------------+-------------------| |Loan Amount | Women | Others | |--------------------+---------------+-------------------| |Up to Rs. 7.5 mln | 9.15 pct | 9.20 pct | |--------------------+---------------+-------------------| |Over Rs. 7.5 mln | 9.25 pct | 9.30 pct | |--------------------+---------------+-------------------| Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)