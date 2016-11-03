Nov 3 India's Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd says:

* Cuts home loan rate by up to 15 bps, effective Nov. 4 The new loan rates are as follows |--------------------+---------------+-------------------| |Loan Amount | Women | Others | |--------------------+---------------+-------------------| |Up to Rs. 7.5 mln | 9.15 pct | 9.20 pct | |--------------------+---------------+-------------------| |Over Rs. 7.5 mln | 9.25 pct | 9.30 pct | |--------------------+---------------+-------------------| Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)