BRIEF-India's Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 39.2 million rupees versus profit35.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 (Reuters) -
* RBI appoints Surekha Marandi as new executive director Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2hLwKdb (Mumbai newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 39.2 million rupees versus profit35.3 million rupees year ago
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: