US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
* Cuts 1-year MCLR to 9.6 percent, six-month MCLR to 9.4 percent Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ijCH1W Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade