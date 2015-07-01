TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 30.97 bln rupees

May 8 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 23 bids for 30.97 billion rupees ($482.27 million) at its two-day reverse repo auction on Saturday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)