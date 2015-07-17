* India govt cut-off price for 7.68 percent 2023 bond at 97.60 rupees - dealers * Cut-off price for 7.72 percent 2025 bond at 99.04 rupees - dealers * Cut-off price for 8.24 percent 2033 bond at 101.07 rupees - dealers * Cut-off price for 8.13 percent 2045 bond at 100.36 rupees - dealers * Govt bond auction fully sold - traders (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)