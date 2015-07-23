July 23 Maruti Suzuki India

* Says to open 100 new nexa dealerships across India in 6-8 months - statement

* Says will recruit 1500 more employees to manage Nexa dealerships in addition to 1,000 already hired

* Says S-cross, a crossover car to be launched in August, will be first car to be sold at new dealerships

* Says Nexa dealerships to help achieve sales target of 2 million vehicles annually in India by 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)