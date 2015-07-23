China stocks steady as regulatory worries linger; Hong Kong up
* CBRC issues guidance for banks to strengthen management of collateral
July 23 Maruti Suzuki India
* Says to open 100 new nexa dealerships across India in 6-8 months - statement
* Says will recruit 1500 more employees to manage Nexa dealerships in addition to 1,000 already hired
* Says S-cross, a crossover car to be launched in August, will be first car to be sold at new dealerships
* Says Nexa dealerships to help achieve sales target of 2 million vehicles annually in India by 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees