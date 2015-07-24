US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
July 24 India cbank sets cut-offs at auction
* Cut-off price for 7.35 percent 2024 bond at 95.99 rupees - dealers
* Cut-off price for 7.88 percent 2030 bond at 98.81 rupees - dealers
* Cut-off price for 7.95 percent 2032 bond at 98.58 rupees - dealers
* Cut-off price for 8.17 percent 2044 bond at 100.97 rupees - dealers
* India govt bond auction fully sold - dealers
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)