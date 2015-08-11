Aug 11 State Bank Of India

* Exec says Q1 slippages have been traditionally higher

* Exec says main slippages are in retail area, mid corporate slippages under control

* Exec says small and medium enterprise non-performing assets have gone up

* Exec says will transmit lower lending rates as credit growth comes back

* Exec says restructured 26.38 billion rupees worth loans in Q1

* Exec says power distribution company loans performing well

* Exec says there is a pipe line for strategic debt restructuring

* Exec says expect some capital infusion from government in this quarter

* Exec says maintains FY16 loan growth outlook at 14 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)