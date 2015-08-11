BRIEF-CIM Financial Services reports HY pre-tax profit 203.6 mln rupees
* HY ended March 2017 net interest income 330.7 million rupees versus 254.3 million rupees year ago
Aug 11 State Bank Of India
* Exec says Q1 slippages have been traditionally higher
* Exec says main slippages are in retail area, mid corporate slippages under control
* Exec says small and medium enterprise non-performing assets have gone up
* Exec says will transmit lower lending rates as credit growth comes back
* Exec says restructured 26.38 billion rupees worth loans in Q1
* Exec says power distribution company loans performing well
* Exec says there is a pipe line for strategic debt restructuring
* Exec says expect some capital infusion from government in this quarter
* Exec says maintains FY16 loan growth outlook at 14 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNS MORTGAGE LOAN FOR 508,000 EUROS WITH BANCO SABADELL