BRIEF-Mysore Petro Chemicals recommends dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Maruti Suzuki India
* Exec says expect sales in this festive season starting September to be better than last year
* Exec says expect Maruti sales this fiscal year to see double digit growth
* Exec says don't see major impact of lower monsoon forecast Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 2 bids for 14.05 billion rupees ($218.92 million)at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)