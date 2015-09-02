BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works to consider sub-division of face value of co's equity shares
* Says to consider sub division of the face value of equity shares of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRmj0v) Further company coverage:
* India's heavy industries ministry secy says progress being made to set up a regulatory body for auto industry, should be in place by end of year
* India's heavy industries ministry secy says need to have stability in emissions, fiscal and other policies and not have a knee jerk reaction
* India's heavy industries ministry secy says government will take whatever steps necessary to help the industry grow (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* March quarter profit 223 million rupees versus profit 197.6 million rupees year ago