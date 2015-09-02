Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* India's heavy industries ministry secy says progress being made to set up a regulatory body for auto industry, should be in place by end of year

* India's heavy industries ministry secy says need to have stability in emissions, fiscal and other policies and not have a knee jerk reaction

* India's heavy industries ministry secy says government will take whatever steps necessary to help the industry grow (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)